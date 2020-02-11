Blanchard Valley Health System Partners to Construct New Senior Development

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) will be working in conjunction with Pennrose Holdings, LLC to construct EasternWoods Senior, a 50-unit residential development. The future site of the expansion will be located at 0 Birchaven Lane, Findlay.

EasternWoods Senior will be a 51,000 square foot building, containing independent living, accessible housing units for seniors age 55 and older. The development will sit adjacent to the existing Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) on the campus of Birchaven Village.

“We are elated to be bringing affordable housing to the area for those 55 and over,” shared Bridgett Mundy, director of residential care at Birchaven and Independence House. “A residential development like this is incredibly needed within the community right now.”

The groundbreaking for EasternWoods Senior is expected to take place within this year. For more information on senior services currently available through Blanchard Valley Health System, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.

