Blanchard Valley Health System Prohibits Cloth Masks

Blanchard Valley Health System is prohibiting cloth masks in all facilities and locations. BVHS will require patients and visitors to wear a surgical or an N-95 mask, which will be provided upon entry.

“Mitigation strategies for COVID-19 include face coverings and N-95 and surgical masks are the most effective. When outside of BVHS, we encourage our community to also wear masks whenever appropriate. In these situations, cloth masks are better than no face covering,” explained Dr. Renee Smith, chief medical officer at BVHS. “With the patient population in our facilities, we require the most effective measures. Therefore, cloth masks are prohibited.”

For more information about COVID-19 recommendations, the most up-to-date guidelines and general education please visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots can be made by calling Hancock Public Health, 419.424.7441.