Blanchard Valley Health System Provides COVID-19 Testing

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is encouraging individuals to work with their primary care providers to order the COVID-19 test, if needed. BVHS is collecting outpatient COVID-19 samples with a provider order at the Findlay and Bluffton campuses. These samples are collected by appointment only.

Individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are having symptoms related to COVID-19 are also able to be evaluated at Physicians Plus Urgent Care and COVID-19 testing may be ordered and completed onsite.

Employers within the community should contact Well at Work by calling 419.425.5121. Experienced team members will provide guidance on what COVID-19 testing and evaluations BVHS can provide.

BVHS is experiencing a prolonged turn-around time for COVID-19 test results due to the increase in testing across the nation and the impact this has on testing supplies and processing of samples. Results for COVID-19 testing may take 7-10 days at this point in time.

If a patient’s COVID-19 test result is positive, the ordering physician will notify the patient. Patients should not call BVHS or their local public health departments for test results.

Additionally, all COVID-19 test results are available on the BVHS MyHealth patient portal. If you do not have a patient portal account established, then please visit bvhealthsystem.org/patientportal or call the Patient Portal Help Line at 1.877.621.8014.