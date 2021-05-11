Blanchard Valley Health System to Host a Virtual Presentation

“Is CPAP Not An Option For You? We Can Help!”

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) will present “Is CPAP Not An Option For You? We Can Help!” an event to learn more about Inspire © sleep apnea innovation. This educational program is a virtual presentation and part of the organization’s 2021 “Live and Learn” series.

Dr. William Kose, the vice president of special projects, will host this event. Guests include Dr. Daniel Sak, a physician with the Daniel J. and Maria H. Sak Sleep Wellness Center, and Dr. Tom Zhou, a physician with ENT Specialists of Northwest Ohio. The presentation will discuss Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), the symptoms associated with the diagnosis and the specialized treatments available at Blanchard Valley Health System.

The Facebook Live event will take place on Thursday, May 13, beginning at noon and will be streamed on the health system’s Facebook page, http://facebook.com/BlanchardValleyHealthSystem/. Community members can “like” the corporate Facebook account of BVHS and visit the page to watch live. If you are in need of assistance, call 419.423.5551.



Questions for Dr. Daniel Sak, Dr. Tom Zhou and Dr. Kose can be submitted prior to the livestream via email to community@ bvhealthsystem.org or by calling 419.423.5551.