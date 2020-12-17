Blanchard Valley Health System to Host Facebook Live: Tomorrow (Friday)@2pm

“Our Response to the Rising COVID-19 Cases in the Community – Part III”

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) will be hosting a Facebook Live entitled “Our Response to the Rising COVID-19 Cases in the Community – Part III,” on Friday, December 18 beginning at 2 p.m.

BVHS President and CEO Scott Malaney and Dr. William Kose, vice president of special projects, will discuss BVHS’s planning of operations and processes that will ensure the safety and care of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be streamed on the health system’s Facebook page, facebook.com/BlanchardValleyHealthSystem/. Community members can “like” the corporate Facebook account of BVHS and visit the page to watch live.

Malaney and Kose will be taking questions from the community. Questions may be submitted ahead of time by emailing community@bvhealthsystem.org or by sending a direct message to the BVHS Facebook page.

Anyone in need of assistance with the livestream should call 419.423.5551. For those who do not have Facebook access, a recording of the Facebook Live will be posted to bvhealthsystem.org after the livestream.

