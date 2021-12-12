Blanchard Valley Health System to Host Facebook Live

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) will host a special Facebook Live on Wednesday, December 15 at noon. The topic will be “The Impact of the Rising COVID-19 Cases Within Our Community.”

Serving as hosts of the event will be BVHS President & CEO Myron Lewis, William Kose, MD, vice president of special projects and Renee Smith, MD, chief medical officer.

The event will be streamed on the health system’s Facebook page, facebook.com/BlanchardValleyHealthSystem/. Community members can “like” the corporate Facebook account of BVHS and visit the page to watch live.

Lewis, Dr. Kose and Dr. Smith will be taking questions from the community. Questions may be submitted ahead of time by emailing community@bvhealthsystem.org or by sending a direct message to the BVHS Facebook page.

Anyone in need of assistance with the livestream should call 419.423.5551. For those who do not have Facebook access, a recording of the Facebook Live will be posted to bvhealthsystem.org after the livestream.