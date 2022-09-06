Blanchard Valley Health System to Host Virtual “Live & Learn” on September 15

A virtual presentation of the Blanchard Valley Health System “Live & Learn” educational series will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, where a discussion will be held on compassionate specialty care that is available, close to home at our convenient Blanchard Valley Medical Practice Specialty Clinics locations. The presentation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and can be viewed by tuning into the BVHS corporate Facebook page.

William Kose, MD, vice president of special projects at BVHS, will host this event with special guests Renee Smith, MD, chief medical officer of BVHS, and Kelly Shroll, chief operating officer of ambulatory services at BVHS.

Questions can be submitted prior to the livestream via email to community@bvhealthsystem.org. For further assistance, please call 419.423.5551.





To learn more, please visit facebook.com/BlanchardValleyHealthSystem.