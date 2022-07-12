Blanchard Valley Health System to Host Virtual “Live & Learn”

A virtual presentation of the Blanchard Valley Health System “Live & Learn” educational series will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, addressing the importance of annual exams for women. The presentation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and can be viewed by tuning into the BVHS corporate Facebook page.

William Kose, MD, vice president of special projects at BVHS, will host this event with special guest Crystal McGrain, APRN-CNP, a nurse practitioner with Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology. The presentation will discuss the health benefits of annual exams for women of all ages.

Questions can be submitted prior to the livestream via email to community@bvhealthsystem.org. For further assistance, please call 419.423.5551.

To learn more, please visit facebook.com/BlanchardValleyHealthSystem.