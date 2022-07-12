North Baltimore, Ohio

July 12, 2022 5:38 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
3 panel GIF
Logo
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
2022.03.25 Update website
Ol’ Jenny
GOST 2022 Rail Button

Blanchard Valley Health System to Host Virtual “Live & Learn”

A virtual presentation of the Blanchard Valley Health System “Live & Learn” educational series will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, addressing the importance of annual exams for women. The presentation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and can be viewed by tuning into the BVHS corporate Facebook page.

William Kose, MD, vice president of special projects at BVHS, will host this event with special guest Crystal McGrain, APRN-CNP, a nurse practitioner with Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology. The presentation will discuss the health benefits of annual exams for women of all ages.

Questions can be submitted prior to the livestream via email to community@bvhealthsystem.org. For further assistance, please call 419.423.5551.

To learn more, please visit facebook.com/BlanchardValleyHealthSystem.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website