Blanchard Valley Health System: Tops at Marketing

Amy J. Leach, the director of corporate public relations and marketing at Blanchard

Valley Health System (BVHS) in Findlay, Ohio, was recently named one of the nation’s

“Top Hospital Marketers” by Xpectives.Health, the leading conference, training and

publishing company for the consumer marketing of hospitals, pharmaceuticals and

healthcare products.



The “Top Hospital Marketers of the Year Awards” recognize extraordinary hospital

marketers driving innovation, spearheading great creativity and working toward better

branding for their hospital, health system, or facility. Honorees were judged based on

industry reputation, accomplishments, innovation, and notoriety among their peers,

partners, and media.



“We’re proud to honor the accomplishments and creativity of each Top Marketer,” said

Scott Ehrlich, CEO, Xpectives.Health. “These individuals drive the industry forward,

providing consumers with vital information on hospital services.”

Leach and 20 other healthcare marketing professionals from across the nation will be

honored at an induction ceremony at the annual Xpectives.Health conference in April in

Boston.



“It is indeed an honor to be recognized alongside these impressive and innovative

healthcare professionals,” commented Leach. “In this industry, we put our hearts and

souls into telling the stories of our associates and patients that touch and impact lives.

This recognition validates the work that goes into those initiatives.”





“A lot of people may not be familiar with the work of public relations and marketing

departments within the walls of healthcare systems,” Leach said. “Because health care

changes so quickly, it’s vital that information be kept up to date so patients and

community members can make informed decisions about their health care.”



Communications efforts include the signage at every BVHS facility, ensuring patients

know exactly where they need to be; educational information on the BVHS website;

communications with the news media and other community entities; and the ongoing

process of keeping associates themselves informed as things change within health care

and within the organization. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, Leach’s team

diligently kept associates, patients and the broader Northwest Ohio community abreast

of ever-changing information and protocols.



“Both the clinical and non-clinical work of BVHS associates directly impacts the lives of

members of our community,” said Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer of

BVHS. “The communications efforts help ensure that patients and community members

get accurate information in order to help them become their healthiest selves.”



To be named a “Top Hospital Marketer,” an individual must demonstrate excellence in

their industry and embody the core values of the presenting organization.

Leach holds a Master of Science Degree in Journalism, with a specialization in

Environmental Public Relations, from West Virginia University. She has worked for

nearly 30 years in the healthcare public relations and marketing industry, including 12 at BVHS.