Blanchard Valley Health System Updates Organizational Masking Policy

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) has updated its organization-wide COVID-19 masking policy in response to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Effective Thursday, October 6, 2022, vaccinated BVHS associates working in non-clinical areas will be able to unmask in specified areas during all transmission levels.

BVHS clinical-working associates will continue to mask, regardless of vaccination status, during periods of high transmission, as defined by the CDC.

Visitors and patients will continue to be screened and if asymptomatic, with no known exposures, will be encouraged but not required to wear a mask. Masks will be readily available for all visitors and patients.

Birchaven Village and Independence House are required to follow their regulatory criteria and may be more stringent in their masking protocols. Please follow posted instructions when entering these facilities.



BVHS will continue to monitor the regulatory guidance provided as changes are announced and will modify and communicate the masking requirements as necessary.



For more information about COVID-19 efforts and guidelines at BVHS please visit bvhealthsystem.org/guidelines.