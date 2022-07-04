Blanchard Valley Health System Welcomes Ike Onwere, MD

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Ike Onwere, MD, a physician specializing in hematology and oncology, to the Hematology and Oncology Associates team at The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, a division of the health system.

Dr. Onwere received his medical degree from Wright State University School of Medicine (Dayton, Ohio). He completed his internal medicine residency within the Wright State Internal Medicine Program. Following his residency, Dr. Onwere served the National Health Service Corps by providing health care to underserved populations in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He completed his hematology/oncology fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City, Iowa). Additionally, Dr. Onwere is board certified in internal medicine, hematology and oncology.

“I’m excited to join Blanchard Valley Health System because of the organization’s vision, as it aligns with addressing the physical, mental and spiritual health of patients,” said Dr. Onwere.

As a son of African missionaries, Dr. Onwere said his life perspective has been shaped by a desire to assist people in living life more abundantly.

“My sincere desire is to develop the trust of my patients and colleagues as we navigate the course of a healthcare journey together,” said Dr. Onwere. “I offer an evidence-based and standard of care approach that is tailored to the goals and needs of my patients.”

Dr. Onwere is married and has two daughters. Together, as a family, they enjoy trying new foods, gardening and outdoor activities.

To learn more about the services offered at The Armes Family Cancer Care Center please visit bvhealthsystem.org/cancer/about-the-armes-family-cancer-care-center.