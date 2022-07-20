Blanchard Valley Health System Welcomes New Board of Trustees Member and Finance Committee Members

The Blanchard Valley Health System Board of Trustees recently selected William Hopkins, MD, as its newest member to serve on its board, as well as on the BVHS Finance Committee.

Dr. Hopkins attended The Ohio State University as an undergraduate student majoring in microbiology. He went to medical school at the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio and completed his residency at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Hopkins then joined the Blanchard Valley Health System medical staff in 1996 and has been practicing at Findlay Family Practice since that time.

Current BVHS Board of Trustees holding officer roles include Kim Stumpp, chair, Ginger M. Jones, vice chair, Joseph Longo, treasurer and James PF Dowling, MD, secretary.

In addition to Dr. Hopkins, three other individuals were chosen to serve on the BVHS Finance Committee and include Annette Edgington, general manager, GSW Manufacturing, Inc., David Hilmer, vice president of information technology, Rowmark and Brian R. Kreinbrink, business planning and analysis finance director, Marathon Petroleum Company.

“We welcome our new members to the Blanchard Valley Health System Board of Trustees and Finance Committee. Having guidance and expertise from community leaders is invaluable to the success of our organization,” said Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer. “Their individual and combined contributions will ensure our commitment to those we serve.”

