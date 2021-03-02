Blanchard Valley Hospital Auxiliary Presents Check

The Blanchard Valley Hospital (BVH) Auxiliary has presented a check for $150,000.00 to the organization for the development and enhancement of the Blanchard Valley Health System Simulation & Innovation Center. This gift completes the Auxiliary’s three-year pledge, with a total of $525,000.00 to the project.

The Auxiliary’s annual donation comes from fundraising efforts, as well as sales in the gift shops and the Nearly New Shop.

The Simulation & Innovation Center is equipped with medical mannequins and advanced simulators to help our associates further training and become properly prepared for real-life medical emergencies, while maintaining a safe and low-stress learning environment.

“Even with limited shop hours and not being able to hold in-person fundraising events due to COVID-19, our annual gift was able to become a reality thanks to the support of hospital personnel, the community and the auxiliary,” shared Cam Lea Taylor, BVHS auxiliary president. “The Simulation & Innovation Center will benefit all of BVHS in training and preparation. We want to thank everyone who made this gift possible.”

The BVH Auxiliary is a group of more than 600 volunteers who give service and raise funds for BVHS.

_________________

Blanchard Valley Hospital is a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, which provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.