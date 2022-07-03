Blanchard Valley Hospital Awarded by Healthgrades

Blanchard Valley Hospital (BVH), a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, has been named a recipient of two awards by Healthgrades in 2022 for “Outstanding Patient Experience” and “Stroke Care Excellence.” Awards given by Healthgrades highlight which hospitals deliver superior quality care and evaluates hospital performance using objective quality measures including clinical outcomes and patient safety, as well as patient experience.

The Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award recognizes hospitals that deliver superior patient experience nationwide. This award is designated for hospitals that are the top in the nation for overall patient experience based on nine measures related to doctor and nurse communication, hospital cleanliness, noise levels, medication and post-discharge care instructions. Additionally, Healthgrades overall patient experience scoring methodology uses Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) patient survey data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The Healthgrades Stroke Care Excellence Award is a specialty award that recognizes hospitals with superior clinical outcomes in the care and treatment of stroke. This award is based on one condition – stroke. To be evaluated, a hospital must have a transfer-out rate of less than 10 percent for the three years of data used. The Stroke Care award is based on the average z-scores for in-hospital mortality and in-hospital plus-30-day mortality. The in-hospital plus-30-day mortality receives 60 percent of the weight in this calculation and in-hospital mortality receives 40 percent of the weight.

“We are elated to be recognized by Healthgrades as one of nation’s top hospitals when it comes to providing an outstanding patient experience and to be acknowledged for our excellent stroke care,” said Renee Smith, MD, chief medical officer at BVHS. “These awards are so meaningful to our organization, as we continually strive to provide the highest quality of care possible to our patients and community.”

Healthgrades analyzes patient outcome data on 45 million-plus Medicare medical claims records of the most recent three-year time period available for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Other select data includes: patient survey data from Centers for Medical and Medicaid Services (CMS) and patient outcome data for all patients (all-payer data) from states that make their data available.



To learn more about continuum of care offered throughout BVHS, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.