Blanchard Valley Hospital Awarded on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2023 List

Findlay, Ohio – Blanchard Valley Hospital has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of

World’s Best Hospitals 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the

world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the

ranking. Four data sources were used for the evaluation. They include: Hospital recommendations

from Medical Experts: an international online survey sent to more than 80,000 doctors, hospital

managers & health care professionals; Patient Experience: survey of patient satisfaction with

hospitalization; Patient Reported Outcome Measures: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with

hospitals; and Hospital Quality Metrics: patient safety, hygiene measures, waiting times and quality of

treatment.



The World’s Best Hospitals 2023 recognizes the best medical institutions across 28 countries: USA,

Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia,

Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway,

Denmark, Israel, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan.

Blanchard Valley Health System is honored to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of World’s Best

Hospitals 2023.



“It is an honor for Blanchard Valley Hospital to receive this recognition,” said Myron Lewis, president

and chief executive officer of Blanchard Valley Health System. “All of our associates work hard every

day to deliver quality, safe care to our patients. We’re pleased to see these efforts recognized on the

World’s Best Hospitals list.