Blanchard Valley Hospital Awarded on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2024 List

Findlay, Ohio – Blanchard Valley Hospital has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2024 as a Five-Year Champion. Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, present this prestigious award. The award was announced recently and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

The World’s Best Hospitals 2024 ranking lists the best hospitals in 30 countries: USA, Germany, Japan, France, Italy, United Kingdom, South Korea, Brazil, India, Spain, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Malaysia, Thailand, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Israel, Singapore. The countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, such as standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals, and data availability. Major changes were made in this year’s edition. A global board of renowned experts supports the continuous development of the methodology.

The lists are based on four data sources: recommendations from medical experts; results from patient surveys; hospital quality metrics; and PROMs implementation survey.

Based on the above four pillars and their respective weights, a final source was calculated for each hospital.

“We are honored to again receive this national recognition,” said Myron D. Lewis, president and chief executive officer of Blanchard Valley Health System. “Every day, our associates work hard to ensure that patients receive safe, quality care while in the hospital. It is rewarding to see these efforts recognized on the national level.”