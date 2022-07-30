Blanchard Valley Hospital Earns Five-Star Rating from CMS

Blanchard Valley Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS), recently received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) through its “Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings” (Overall Star Rating) for 2022.

CMS assigned star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. Out of 3,093 hospitals rated by CMS, only 429 received a five-star rating.

“On behalf of Blanchard Valley Hospital, we are very honored and pleased to receive this selective rating from CMS,” said Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “Through the mission of our organization, we prioritize quality and safety throughout our entire health system in order to provide the absolute best care possible to our patients. This recognition from CMS is great validation of these focused efforts.”



The “Overall Star Rating” summarizes a variety of measures across five areas of quality into a single star rating for each hospital. Once reporting thresholds are met, a hospital’s Overall Star Rating is calculated using only those measures for which data are available. Hospitals report data to CMS through the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting (IQR) Program, Hospital Outpatient Quality Reporting (OQR) Program, Hospital Readmission Reduction Program (HRRP), Hospital-Acquired Condition (HAC) Reduction Program and Hospital Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) Program.

