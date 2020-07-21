Blanchard Valley Hospital Named One of America’s Best Hospitals

Blanchard Valley Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS), has been recognized with multiple America’s Best Hospitals Women’s Choice Awards for 2020. The Women’s Choice Awards recognizes BVHS as one of America’s Best Hospitals for cancer care, stroke care and patient safety. This award signifies BVH ranks in the top 5% of U.S. hospitals in the nation for patient safety.

“To receive these awards is truly an honor,” stated Scott Malaney, president and CEO of BVHS. “This recognition shows we strive to provide exceptional care and do so with compassion and integrity. We are committed to following the safety practices we have in place to ensure each of our patients are in safe hands every time they enter a BVHS facility.”

The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals is a coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals Award demonstrates exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being.

To learn more about Blanchard Valley Health System and services offered, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.