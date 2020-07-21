NBX WaterShedsun
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Site Manager PT
Oct. 2018 Update
Weekly Specials
January Start with us
Dec. 2019 new logo
T and J Jan 2020
May 2019
Logo
Ol’ Jenny

Blanchard Valley Hospital Named One of America’s Best Hospitals

Blanchard Valley Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS), has been recognized with multiple America’s Best Hospitals Women’s Choice Awards for 2020. The Women’s Choice Awards recognizes BVHS as one of America’s Best Hospitals for cancer care, stroke care and patient safety. This award signifies BVH ranks in the top 5% of U.S. hospitals in the nation for patient safety.

Blanchard Valley Hospital Pavillion

“To receive these awards is truly an honor,” stated Scott Malaney, president and CEO of BVHS. “This recognition shows we strive to provide exceptional care and do so with compassion and integrity. We are committed to following the safety practices we have in place to ensure each of our patients are in safe hands every time they enter a BVHS facility.”

The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals is a coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals Award demonstrates exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being.

To learn more about Blanchard Valley Health System and services offered, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
BVH March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
February 2017
March 2020
Logo Panel April 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website