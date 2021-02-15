Blanchard Valley Hospital Recognized

Blanchard Valley Hospital has been recognized as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, according to Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. This is the third consecutive year BVH has received this award.

Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award recognizes hospitals for superior performance in providing care for conditions and procedures across multiple specialty lines and areas. America’s 250 Best Hospitals recognizes the top 5% of hospitals in the country for clinical excellence. While many hospitals have specific areas of expertise and high-quality outcomes in certain areas, these hospitals exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.

“We are elated to be recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for the third consecutive year,” said Myron Lewis, president and CEO of Blanchard Valley Health System. “Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, we have remained committed to providing safe, high-quality care to the community we serve.”

Blanchard Valley Hospital was also a recipient of the Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award for three years in a row (2019-2021), the Healthgrades Pulmonary Care Excellence Award for three years in a row (2019-2021) and the Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award for 2021.

To learn more about Blanchard Valley Hospital and services provided through Blanchard Valley Health System, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.

About Blanchard Valley Health System

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is a non-profit, integrated regional health system based in Findlay, a unique micropolitan community in Northwest Ohio. BVHS is one of the largest employers in the area with more than 3,000 associates and serves an eight-county area that includes Hancock, Allen, Putnam, Henry, Wood, Seneca, Wyandot and Hardin counties. The BVHS mission is to provide “Caring for a lifetime.”

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the leading online resource of comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. More than 225 million visitors use the Healthgrades websites to search, evaluate, compare and connect with physicians and hospitals that best meet their treatment needs. Consumers are empowered through use of the Healthgrades proprietary information about clinical outcomes, satisfaction, safety, and health conditions to make more informed healthcare decisions and take action. For more information please visit www.healthgrades.com and www.bettermedicine.com.

Blanchard Valley Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.