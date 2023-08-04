Blanchard Valley Medical Practices Welcomes Dr. Grace Eberly

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce that Dr. Grace Eberly has joined the teams at Caughman Health Center and Pediatric Associates of Northwest Ohio, divisions of the health system.

Dr. Eberly earned a bachelor of science degree in world religions, with a minor in biological sciences, from Ohio University, followed by a medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency in pediatrics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio).

“I am honored to be joining the extraordinary providers and associates at Caughman Health Center, who make a difference in the lives of their patients each and every day,” Dr. Eberly said. “I am looking forward to providing care for area children and their families.”

Caughman Health Center provides both family practice and pediatric care to area residents, regardless of ability to pay.





Services include preventative care, wellness visits, health screenings, vaccinations, guidance with medication adherence and chronic disease management. Providers treat conditions including respiratory illness, diabetes, gastrointestinal and urologic conditions, dermatology, depression and anxiety, sore throats, ear infections, strains and other injuries.

Dr. Eberly is welcoming new patients at 1800 North Blanchard Street, Suite 121, Findlay, and at 122 North Jackson Street, Bluffton.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.427.0809 or