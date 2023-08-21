Blanchard Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Welcomes Daniel Elbert, DPM

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce that Daniel Elbert, DPM, has joined the team at Blanchard Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, a division of the health system.

Dr. Elbert earned a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences, with a minor in chemistry, from South Dakota State University (Brookings, South Dakota). He then received his podiatric medicine degree from Midwestern University, Arizona College of Health Sciences, Arizona School of Podiatric Medicine (Glendale, Arizona). He completed a podiatric medicine and surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and a surgical fellowship in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery at The Bellevue Hospital (Bellevue, Ohio).

“I am excited to be joining Blanchard Valley Health System, which is known for its commitment to quality. Blanchard Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine truly provides outstanding care to the Northwest Ohio community,” Dr. Elbert said. “I’m looking forward to contributing my foot and ankle expertise to that effort, and look forward to caring for members of the community.”

Blanchard Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine specializes in the treatment of sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, minimally-invasive and open surgery including total joint replacements, such as hip, shoulder and ankle. Services also include degenerative joint disease care, carpal tunnel surgery, fracture care, diabetic limb reconstruction, foot and ankle care, concussion management and much more.

Dr. Elbert is welcoming new patients at 1721 Medical Blvd, Suite D, Findlay, and 930 Sheriden Drive, Carey. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.429.6473.