Blanchard Valley Pain Management to Relocate Lima Office

Blanchard Valley Pain Management, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, is relocating the experienced, trusted providers in its Lima office to a new location effective November 13.

Blanchard Valley Pain Management is relocating to a newly renovated, easily accessible building at 310 South Cable Road, Lima. The office can still be contacted at the same numbers as before: 567.712.7741 (phone) and 567.712.6245 (fax).

The team members who have faithfully served Lima and surrounding communities will continue to provide quality care to patients at this new location. William Hogan, MD, Matt Nienberg, PA-C, and Megan Verhoff, PA-C, are accepting new patients.

“We are excited to care for our Lima patients in the new location, and we are also welcoming new patients,” said Jenn Reese, director of pain management.

She said effective pain treatment can transform people’s lives.

“We see our patients get back to doing things they couldn’t before, like spending more time with families and being more physically active,” she said. “Their quality of life improves, and they have more opportunities. Even being able to do household chores again can help people regain a sense of independence.”

Blanchard Valley Pain Management is committed to helping patients return to doing what they love. Their goal is to provide the least invasive, most effective treatment possible to help patients feel better and enjoy life.

Treatments provided by the pain management team reflect the most recent advances in the management of pain for conditions such as back pain, neck pain and pinched nerves, persistent pain after back or neck surgery, arthritis pain in the neck or lower back, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, headaches, sciatica pain, nerve damage pain, chronic pelvic pain, shingles pain, and muscle spasm pain.

Blanchard Valley Pain Management has provided care in Lima since 2010.

“As the population ages, we know the need for pain treatment is likely to increase,” Reese said. “And with winter approaching, many people may find their arthritis flaring up. We encourage community members experiencing chronic pain to contact the office. In many cases, pain can be reduced with less invasive approaches than they might expect.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment in Lima, please call 567.712.7741.

Other Blanchard Valley Pain Management locations are scheduling patients in Findlay, Bluffton, Carey, Kenton, and Ottawa. For more information, please call 419.423.5555 or 1.888.458.5550, or visit bvhealthsystem.org.