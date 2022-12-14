Blanche “Jean” Hopple, 77, of Jerry City passed away at 5:50 a.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green. She was born on September 26, 1945, in Cygnet to the late Howard and Annie (Jacobs) McMahan. She married Charles “Chuck” Hopple, Sr. on August 14, 1963, and he preceded her in death on August 10, 2017.

b



Jean is survived by her sons: Charles “Chuck” Hopple, Jr., David Hopple, and Don Hopple, all of Jerry City; daughter, Bonnie Tyson of Bradner; grandchildren: Rebecca Warriner of New Riegel, William Watson of Fostoria, and April Watson of Walbridge; great-grandsons: William and Tobias of Fostoria.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert McMahan; and sister, Shirley Freeworth.



Jean retired from GreenLine Foods. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in Jerry City Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.