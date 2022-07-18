“Blessing Box” Finds a Home in NB

by Sue Miklovic

Thanks to the hard- working volunteers at Christ’s Church in Bowling Green, Ohio, last week eight little boxes were constructed, painted, and distributed throughout Wood County, including one here in North Baltimore, for the purpose of sharing food with those who need something to eat, plus offering the opportunity for others in the community to give donations if they would like to help keep the box filled.

The box in NB is located on East State Street, between Tarr Street and the NB Marathon station, on private property. JP and Sue Miklovic (www.theNBXpress.com) are owners and residents of the property and members of the church named above. They will be monitoring and refilling the Blessing Box and checking all food and toiletry donations for safety and expiration. (Local donors have already left more items–less than 24 hours since it has been installed!!)

We look forward to the many kind people in our community making contributions to help us keep the food donations available for our fellow citizens, or those just travelling through, who are hungry.

Some possible suggestions for the box include things like:

Soups (pull tops if possible)

Peanut butter

tuna fish (pull top lid or pouch, if possible)

Spaghettios

single serving fruits, cereals, granola bars, microwave popcorn, chips, noodles, rice, etc

Single rolls of TP placed in a baggie, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.

Nothing “expired” please

Christ’s Church in BG supplied the initial cabinet of food as part of their annual “Mission Week” project which just concluded on July 17th. “Mission Week” is an annual project that brings together people who are willing to share their time and talents serving others on a variety of projects. This year the projects included:

*working on the grounds at the Portage WoodLane group homes

*helped make improvements at the Nest

*participated in city beautification in BG

*worked on projects at Simpson Park

*visited nursing homes to spend time with residents

*built a shed for Habitat for Humanity of Wood County

*sewed bibs for WoodLane residents

*made oatmeal packs and TP packs for BG Food Pantry

*put together and delivered “Hero Bags” for nursing home employees

*Planted flowers and mulched at the “Her Choice” center

*made cookies and gift baskets for emergency workers

* held a VBS program

*constructed and delivered eight Blessing Boxes

*worked on some improvements on the church grounds

*cleaned vehicles for Wood County Committee on Aging and help prepare utensil packs for lunches



Approximately 75-90 volunteers (young and old alike) participated daily in the Mission Week projects and events, including sharing breakfast, lunch, and Bible study together.

For more information on the NB Blessing Box, including how to donate items, you can contact us at: editor@theNBXpress.com or jp@ccbg.life