Blood Moon Memories (A Second Stage Production) FREE to NB Residents

From James Toth: “I was born and raised in North Baltimore, Ohio. I lived in NB from 1947 to 1961. My profession is a writer / playwright and I currently reside in Findlay. I have recently written a play about growing up in North Baltimore.

The play is entitled “BLOOD MOON MEMORIES” and residents of your fair community will readily recognize people and locations. Some of the more mature residents might even remember me when my character appears with the show. —

The play will make it’s world premier on August 12, 2022 at the Fort Findlay Playhouse. Findlay, Ohio, which is just up the road a bit from you.

However, we would like to offer a special performance on Thursday, August 11, 2022 for North Baltimore residents. The play will begin at 8:00 pm and will be followed with a meet the author and question/answer session.

And the cost of tickets will be absolutely FREE to any North Baltimore resident, past and present.

For more info, please feel free to contact Jim Toth anytime at 419-788-7610.

===

Blood Moon Memories (A Second Stage Production*)

Written & Directed by Jim Toth

Produced by Barb Pace

Show Dates: August 12-14 & 20-21

Role – Actor

The Man / grown Tim – Jim Toth

Little Tim – Dean Cameron

Ellen Janney – Kedryn Roether

Big Brad Janney – David Wright

Old Granny Blackmore – Pat Courtney

Beverly Kirkendall – Samantha Henry

Vernon Kirkendall – Jeff Ashley

Juke Thompson – Tom Miller

Juanita Thompson – Annie Quickle

Toby Thompson – Jordan Gottschalk

Hunky Charlie – Ray Munoz

While the setting and characters of Blood Moon Memories are autobiographical, the theme of this new play is purely fictional. For a young boy, living in a small town can be a wonderful experience, but in Little Tim’s case, one horrific event tragically alters his future.

The year is 1958 as we look in on the Janney family on the eve of Little Tim’s 11th birthday. But such happy occasions don’t always lead to happy memories. Sometimes fate takes a shocking turn, affecting the lives of everyone in the quaint town of New Bamsville.

TICKET SALE DATES

In-person: One day only – August 1, Noon to 3 p.m.

Phone: Beginning August 1 – Monday, Wednesday, Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout production

Online: Any time beginning Monday, August 1 at 12 a.m.

*Please note: Second Stage productions are not included in the patron packages.

VENUE