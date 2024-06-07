Bloomdale Student Graduates from Heidelberg University

TIFFIN, Ohio (June 6, 2024) – Garrett Hummel of Bloomdale, Ohio, is a member of the graduating Class of 2024 at Heidelberg University, graduating on May 12 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre.
A total of 176 undergraduate students received bachelor’s degrees and 102 graduate students received degrees in counseling, business administration and athletic training.
Graduating senior Kelsey Stanfield was selected to represent her classmates in delivering the student Commencement speech. Madison Sharp, who received her master’s degree in Athletic Training, represented graduate students. The class also heard from Sylvia Taylor, Chief Human Resources Officer for Safe-Guard International, who gave the keynote address titled “You You’re your Degree … Now What?”
