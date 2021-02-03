Bluffton Community Members 70 Years of Age and Older Can Register for COVID-19 Vaccine

Bluffton Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will be offering another vaccination clinic for the community. In this phase, individuals who are 70 years of age and older will be available to receive the vaccination. The clinic will be held on Friday, February 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To register, please call 419.369.2323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are a limited number of vaccines available, therefore vaccines will be given on a first call, first-served basis. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

Please do not call the hospital directly. Registrations are being streamlined through the vaccination clinic telephone number only. Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

Additional groups, such as those based on underlying health conditions, will be added as the vaccine becomes available.

To learn more about the vaccination clinics within our region, as well as the involvement of BVHS in the process, please visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com.

