Bluffton Hospital Offering Clinic for COVID-19 Vaccine

Bluffton Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will be offering another vaccination clinic for the community. In this phase, individuals who are 18 years of age and older will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine. The clinic will be held on Thursday, April 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To register, please call 419.369.2323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are a limited number of vaccines available, therefore vaccines will be given on a first call, first-served basis. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of a patient.

Please do not call the hospital directly. Registrations are being streamlined through the vaccination clinic telephone number only. Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

To learn more about the vaccination clinics within our region, as well as the involvement of BVHS in the process, please visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com.