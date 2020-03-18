BMV Closing Registrar Offices

A MESSAGE FROM OHIO BUREAU OF MOTOR VEHICLES REGISTRAR, CHARLES NORMAN:

Effective March 19, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will be closing 181 BMV deputy registrar locations. Five locations will remain open to provide the following services ONLY:

Issuance of commercial driver licenses, or CDLs

Renewal of CDLs

All other services will be discontinued

Also, we will close 52 driver examination stations until further notice. Five locations will remain open to perform commercial knowledge exams ONLY.

We will continue with CDL testing and issuance is based on the need to keep our supply chain open and moving. Supplies, whether medical, cleaning or food supplies are critical to the healthcare and welfare of our citizens.

We are advising law enforcement to use discretion to adjust enforcement and are asked to give consideration to a driver whose license expired last week and may have been unable to renew due to agency closure or a self-quarantine situation.

We have directed the BMV to instruct car dealerships to issue temporary tags for 90 days and pause suspensions for failure to pay or renew a license.

We are also encouraging customers to renew vehicle registrations online at bmv.ohio.gov or by mail.

QUESTIONS?

Please visit www.bmv.ohio.gov or call the BMV at 844-644-6268.

