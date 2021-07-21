Board Meeting Information

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) wants to remind our customers and the general public that The District has returned to full, in-person Board of Trustees meetings at The District’s main office, located at 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, Ohio. Members of the public are invited to attend.

For the benefit of our customers and general public, The District will continue to livestream board meetings. “The Board of Trustees is committed to transparency. We hope our customers continue their involvement by participating in meetings in-person or virtually,” said Board Chairman, Mark Sheffer.



Zoom Webinar: During regularly scheduled board meetings at 7:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, members of the public can join the webinar by clicking this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87684696892?pwd=SEVRYVZmRGNVc20xU3lPN0NsOXRtUT09 Password: 664391

Phone only: Members of the public can also use a phone to dial: 1-301-715 -8592

When prompted, use ID: 876 8469 6892 and Password: 664391.

Note that public access is watch/listen-only. Comments can be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org during and after the meeting.

Follow this AGENDA LINK for agenda consideration.

