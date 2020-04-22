NBX WaterShedsun
Board Meeting Notice

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – In response to safety guidance issued by the State of Ohio’s “Stay at Home Order,” The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees meeting, scheduled for Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 a.m., will take place via teleconference phone call. 

Members of the public can listen in by following these instructions:  
On Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 a.m., use your phone to dial: 1-312-626-6799. 
When prompted, use webinar ID: 937 0102 5119 and Password: 855396.  Note that the public access is listen-only.

Follow this AGENDA LINK for consideration.  

Follow @NWWSD on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information on how The District is working to provide safe, clean water during this crisis. More information can be found at: http://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/

