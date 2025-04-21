North Baltimore, Ohio

April 21, 2025 1:06 am

Board of Education Agenda for Tuesday April 22, 2025 Meeting

REGULAR MEETING CONSENT AGENDA
North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education
LOCATION: North Baltimore High School
2012 Tiger Drive, North Baltimore, OH 45872
DATE: April 22, 2025    TIME: 6:00 PM

Address to Community: This meeting is a meeting of the North Baltimore Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There is a time for public participation during the meeting as indicated as recognition of visitors. 

  • Call to Order
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Roll Call

Mr. Archer

Mrs. Bushey

Mr. Sharninghouse

Mr. Stufft

Mrs. Thomas


  • Make adjustments and/or corrections to the agenda as needed or presented.
    1. All recommendations listed under the consent agenda are considered routine and will be enacted by one motion. Should a board member wish an alternative action from the proposed recommendation, the board member shall request that this recommendation be moved to the appropriate section at this time.

 

  1. Approve the March 25, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes: 

 

Motion   Seconded

Vote:

Mr. Archer

Mrs. Bushey

Mr. Sharninghouse

Mr. Stufft

Mrs. Thomas

 

Pass Fail


  • Recognition of Visitors:

Powell Elementary Quiz Bowl Team

  1. News Media Present:
    The Courier
    The Sentinel
    NB Xpress
    Other:

 

  1. Opportunity to address the Board: A pamphlet is provided at the Board meeting for members for the community to review the proper procedure to address both agenda and non-agenda items. Please review this pamphlet before making any statements to the Board. Please limit your comments to three (3) minutes after being recognized by the Board President.

 

  1. Treasurer’s Report: 

Mr. Tony Fenstermaker, Treasurer

  1. Treasurer’s Recommendations as listed for your approval:

 

  1. Approve the monthly financial statements for February 2025
  2. Approve the monthly financial statements for March 2025
  3. Establish USAS Fund 024 Employee Benefits Self-Insurance
  1. Establish USAS Fund 035 Termination Benefits

 

  1. Approve Treasurer’s Recommendations: (a-d) Motion         Seconded

Vote:

Mr. Archer

Mrs. Bushey

Mr. Sharninghouse

Mr. Stufft

Mrs. Thomas

Pass Fail

 

  1. Administrative Reports: 

Mrs. Jonelle Semancik, Elementary Principal

Mr. Chad Kiser, HS/MS Principal

Mr. Ryan Delaney, Superintendent

 

  1. Superintendent’s Recommendations as listed for your approval:

 

  1. Approve a one-year contract to the following certified teachers for the 2025-2026 school years at the appropriate step:
    • Sarah Bugner
    • Erin Joseph
    • Makenna Ray
  2. Approve two-year contracts to the following certified teachers for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years at the appropriate step:  
    • Jennifer Carter Chad Jones Hailey Priest
    • Katy Dauer Diana Kiser Makayla Rein
    • Sarah Douget Emily Kruse Samantha Rodabaugh
    • Kellie Frazee Ryan Lamb Lauren Rohrs
    • Tesia Frey Nicole Lang Bradlee Rowlinson
    • Merci Gosche Ashley Martorana Teresa Simons
    • Jeffrey Gregorsok Arica Matthes Stefanie Waldvogel
    • Trina Hagemyer Emily Meyerson
    • Megan Hernandez Erika Miklovic
    • Mallory Huffman Abby Nye

 

  1. Approve one-year contracts to the following classified employees for the 2025-2026 school year at the appropriate step: 
    • Candace Boyce
    • Leslie Hotaling
    • Chad McCollum
    • Rayanna Schmidt
    • Diane Wright

 

  1. Approve continuing contracts to the following classified employees beginning with the 2025-2026 school year at the appropriate step: 
    • Heather Boggs John Zielinski
    • Cody Hoops
    • Katie Hyden

 

  1. Approve the non-renewal of all 2024-2025 supplemental contracts at the completion of their duties, as per past practice annually. 

 

  1. Approve the list of 2025 seniors eligible to graduate with the Class of 2025 pending completion of all North Baltimore High School graduation requirements as presented.  

 

  1. Accept the resignation for retirement of Sandy Stewart, Superintendent’s Secretary, at the end of the 2024-25 school year as presented.  Retirement date June 30, 2025.

 

  1. Accept the resignation for retirement of Christopher Ridge, Elementary Intervention Specialist, at the end of the 2024-25 school year.  Retirement date May 31, 2025.

 

  1. Accept the resignation of Megan Howard, Elementary Intervention Specialist, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year as presented.

 

  1. Approve the following summer school/intervention teacher supplemental contracts for the summer of 2025. 
  • Misty Schinsky – Powell
  • Courtney Kuhlwein – Powell
  • Cory Mathias – MS/HS
  • Arica Matthes – MS/HS
  • Allison Beaupry – MS/HS

 

  1. Approve a Long-Term Temporary Substitute Secretary Contract for Jolyn Buchanan, timesheet as needed, for the remainder of the 2024-25 school year pending proper certification and required background checks



  1. Approve Superintendent’s Recommendations: (a-k) Motion Seconded

Vote:

Mr. Archer

Mrs. Bushey

Mr. Sharninghouse

Mr. Stufft

Mrs. Thomas

 

Pass Fail



Board Committee Reports: 

Athletic/Recreation Council 

Policy 

Financial 

Facilities 

Fine Arts 


  • Other Board Business:   


  • Motion to Adjourn: Time Motion Second

Vote:

Mr. Archer

Mrs. Bushey

Mr. Sharninghouse

Mr. Stufft

Mrs. Thomas

Pass Fail


NEXT MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR:  May 20th at 6:00 PM at North Baltimore HS/MS Building

