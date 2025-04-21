Board of Education Agenda for Tuesday April 22, 2025 Meeting

REGULAR MEETING CONSENT AGENDA
North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education
LOCATION: North Baltimore High School
2012 Tiger Drive, North Baltimore, OH 45872
DATE: April 22, 2025 TIME: 6:00 PM
Address to Community: This meeting is a meeting of the North Baltimore Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There is a time for public participation during the meeting as indicated as recognition of visitors.
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
Mr. Archer
Mrs. Bushey
Mr. Sharninghouse
Mr. Stufft
Mrs. Thomas
- Make adjustments and/or corrections to the agenda as needed or presented.
-
- All recommendations listed under the consent agenda are considered routine and will be enacted by one motion. Should a board member wish an alternative action from the proposed recommendation, the board member shall request that this recommendation be moved to the appropriate section at this time.
- Approve the March 25, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes:
Motion Seconded
Vote:
Mr. Archer
Mrs. Bushey
Mr. Sharninghouse
Mr. Stufft
Mrs. Thomas
Pass Fail
- Recognition of Visitors:
Powell Elementary Quiz Bowl Team
- News Media Present:
The Courier
The Sentinel
NB Xpress
Other:
- Opportunity to address the Board: A pamphlet is provided at the Board meeting for members for the community to review the proper procedure to address both agenda and non-agenda items. Please review this pamphlet before making any statements to the Board. Please limit your comments to three (3) minutes after being recognized by the Board President.
- Treasurer’s Report:
Mr. Tony Fenstermaker, Treasurer
- Treasurer’s Recommendations as listed for your approval:
- Approve the monthly financial statements for February 2025
- Approve the monthly financial statements for March 2025
- Establish USAS Fund 024 Employee Benefits Self-Insurance
- Establish USAS Fund 035 Termination Benefits
- Approve Treasurer’s Recommendations: (a-d) Motion Seconded
Vote:
Mr. Archer
Mrs. Bushey
Mr. Sharninghouse
Mr. Stufft
Mrs. Thomas
Pass Fail
- Administrative Reports:
Mrs. Jonelle Semancik, Elementary Principal
Mr. Chad Kiser, HS/MS Principal
Mr. Ryan Delaney, Superintendent
- Superintendent’s Recommendations as listed for your approval:
- Approve a one-year contract to the following certified teachers for the 2025-2026 school years at the appropriate step:
- Sarah Bugner
- Erin Joseph
- Makenna Ray
- Approve two-year contracts to the following certified teachers for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years at the appropriate step:
- Jennifer Carter Chad Jones Hailey Priest
- Katy Dauer Diana Kiser Makayla Rein
- Sarah Douget Emily Kruse Samantha Rodabaugh
- Kellie Frazee Ryan Lamb Lauren Rohrs
- Tesia Frey Nicole Lang Bradlee Rowlinson
- Merci Gosche Ashley Martorana Teresa Simons
- Jeffrey Gregorsok Arica Matthes Stefanie Waldvogel
- Trina Hagemyer Emily Meyerson
- Megan Hernandez Erika Miklovic
- Mallory Huffman Abby Nye
- Approve one-year contracts to the following classified employees for the 2025-2026 school year at the appropriate step:
- Candace Boyce
- Leslie Hotaling
- Chad McCollum
- Rayanna Schmidt
- Diane Wright
- Approve continuing contracts to the following classified employees beginning with the 2025-2026 school year at the appropriate step:
- Heather Boggs John Zielinski
- Cody Hoops
- Katie Hyden
- Approve the non-renewal of all 2024-2025 supplemental contracts at the completion of their duties, as per past practice annually.
- Approve the list of 2025 seniors eligible to graduate with the Class of 2025 pending completion of all North Baltimore High School graduation requirements as presented.
- Accept the resignation for retirement of Sandy Stewart, Superintendent’s Secretary, at the end of the 2024-25 school year as presented. Retirement date June 30, 2025.
- Accept the resignation for retirement of Christopher Ridge, Elementary Intervention Specialist, at the end of the 2024-25 school year. Retirement date May 31, 2025.
- Accept the resignation of Megan Howard, Elementary Intervention Specialist, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year as presented.
- Approve the following summer school/intervention teacher supplemental contracts for the summer of 2025.
- Misty Schinsky – Powell
- Courtney Kuhlwein – Powell
- Cory Mathias – MS/HS
- Arica Matthes – MS/HS
- Allison Beaupry – MS/HS
- Approve a Long-Term Temporary Substitute Secretary Contract for Jolyn Buchanan, timesheet as needed, for the remainder of the 2024-25 school year pending proper certification and required background checks
- Approve Superintendent’s Recommendations: (a-k) Motion Seconded
Vote:
Mr. Archer
Mrs. Bushey
Mr. Sharninghouse
Mr. Stufft
Mrs. Thomas
Pass Fail
Board Committee Reports:
Athletic/Recreation Council
Policy
Financial
Facilities
Fine Arts
- Other Board Business:
- Motion to Adjourn: Time Motion Second
Vote:
Mr. Archer
Mrs. Bushey
Mr. Sharninghouse
Mr. Stufft
Mrs. Thomas
Pass Fail
NEXT MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR: May 20th at 6:00 PM at North Baltimore HS/MS Building