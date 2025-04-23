Board of Education Approved Minutes from March Meeting

Here are the minutes from the March 2025 Board of Education meeting that were approved by the members at the April meeting, held Tuesday April 22, 2025.

North Baltimore Board of Education

March 25, 2025

Regular Meeting Minutes

The March 25, 2025 Regular Meeting of the North Baltimore Board of Education was called to order at 6:00 PM by President, Jeremy Sharninghouse with the following members present: Mr. Archer, Mrs. Bushey, Mr. Sharninghouse, Mr. Stufft and Mrs. Thomas.

All recommendations listed under the consent agenda are considered routine and will be enacted by one motion. Should a board member wish an alternative action from the proposed recommendation, the board member shall request that this recommendation be moved to the appropriate section at this time.

25-056 Minutes

Mrs. Bushey moved, seconded by Mrs. Thomas to approve the Special February 19, 2025 meeting and the Regular February 25, 2025 meeting minutes. The president called for the vote: Voting yes: Mr. Archer, Mrs. Bushey, Mr. Sharninghouse, Mr. Stufft and Mrs. Thomas.

Recognition of Visitors – Rod Hopton, Jeff Long, Sue Miklovic, Chad Kiser, Jonelle Semancik, Alex Holwerda, Dino Woodruff, Diana Kiser, Jason Thompson, Video Production Students

News Media

The Courier

The Sentinel – Alex Holwerda

NB Xpress – Sue Miklovic

Opportunity to Address the Board

Mrs. Kiser and Video Production students discussed a potential Jostens trip in 2026. The conference is a leadership and learning opportunity for students and staff. A handout is attached.

Dino Woodruff asked about building naming plaque, Mr. Delaney said a plaque has been ordered and will be installed when received.

Treasurer’s Report Financials

Supply Orders for 2025/2026

Bus Data-Miles Driven Average in 2024 were 274 Miles-One Way to Chicago

Spending Plan Report

Wood County Email Asked to Hold RateResolutions

Sheetz FleetCards-Adding Loyalty

Legislative Update related to Ohio Public Schools

25-057 Monthly Financials

Tabled approval of monthly financials due to invalid email addresses of BOE members. Documents sent a week ago via email were not received. February financials will be added to the April meeting.

Approve the Treasurer’s Recommendation to Table the Financials moved by Mr. Stufft and seconded by Mrs. Bushey. The president called for the vote: Voting yes: Mr. Archer, Mrs. Bushey, Mr. Sharninghouse, Mr. Stufft and Mrs. Thomas. Motion Carried.

Administrative Reports – Printed in the minutes

Elementary Report: Spirit Week, Quiz Bowl, Glow Night, Thank You to PTA (attached)

MS/HS Report: Blood Drive, Concerts, Spring Sports, Awards Night, State Testing (Attached)

Superintendent Report:

Jostens Trip for 2026

New Mini Bus Delivery Hopefully by May

Thanks for Donation from Jerry Greiner of $200 for Quiz Bowl Champion Meals

Local Levies in May-Pay Close Attention to Results







Superintendent’s Recommendations

25-058 Approve Substitute Teacher

Approve the following substitutes for the 2024-25 school year on an as needed basis as substitute teachers:

Erica Patterson

25-059 Approve Classified Substitute

Approve the following classified substitutes for the 2024-2025 school year at step 0 on an as needed basis and pending proper certification and required background checks as necessary.

Jada Mathias

25-060 Approve Supplemental Contracts for the 2025/2026 School Year

Approve the following supplemental contracts for the 25/26 school year pending proper certification and background checks:

Head Varsity Volleyball – Sue Phillips, Step 5

Head CApprove ross Country – Bradlee Rowlinson, Step 5

Head Boys Golf – Brent Hermiller Step 3

Head Girls Golf – Mike Kipplen, Step 2

25-061 Approve Certified Contract for Elizabeth Oberdick as 7-12 Science Teacher

Approve a one-year certified contract to Elizabeth Oberdick, 7-12 Science Teacher, for the 2025-2026 school year at Bachelor’s Step 5, pending required background checks.

25-062 Approve Memorandum of Understanding with NBEA-Staff Subbing

Approve Memorandum of Understanding modifying the current Joint Operation Agreement (“Agreement”) for the Certified and Classified employees regarding Substitute Coverage of Bargaining Unit Work.

25-063 Approve Paid Leave of Absence Using Accumulated Sick Time to Sandy Stewart

Approve leave of absence for Sandy Stewart effective February 21, 2025 through June 30, 2025. Will use accumulated sick leave.

25-064 Rescind Resolution 25-028 Per Special Education Policy Changes

Rescind resolution 25-028, previous approval of Special Education Model Policies and Procedures and approve adoption of modified Special Education Model Policies and Procedures per Ohio Revised Code § 3323.08.

25-065 Board Policy Updates/Additions/Revisions

Approve the board policy additions and revisions as presented to the policy committee.

Approve the Superintendent’s Recommendation Items was moved by Mrs. Thomas and seconded by Mrs. Bushey. The president called for the vote: Voting yes: Mr. Archer, Mrs. Bushey, Mr. Sharninghouse, Mr. Stufft and Mrs. Thomas. Motion Carried.

Board Committee Reports

Athletics-Mr. Archer sketch and Archbold Bldg.

Policy-Other Business on Agenda

Financial-Scheduling a Meeting

Facilities-Not Much to Report

Fine Arts-Not Much to Report-Happy to Have a Committee

OTHER BOARD BUSINESS

Public Speaking Policy Proposed Revision Draft Copy #1 or Draft Copy #2



25-066 Amend Public Participation at Board Meetings – Board Policy 0169.1

Approve BOE Policy 0169.1 (Draft #1 Without Item C in Board Policy) for Public Participation at Board Meetings.

Motion to amend Board Policy 0169.1- Public Participation at Board Meetings was made by Mr. Stufft and seconded by Mr. Archer. The president called for the vote: Voting yes: Mr. Archer, Mrs. Bushey, Mr. Stufft and Mrs. Thomas Voting no: Mr. Sharninghouse. Motion Carried







25-067 Motion to Adjourn

Mr. Stuft moved, seconded by Mrs. Bushey to adjourn the regular March 25, 2025 meeting at 7:00 PM.

The president called for the vote: Voting yes: Mr. Archer, Mrs. Bushey, Mr. Sharninghouse, Mr. Stufft and

Mrs. Thomas. Motion Carried.

_____________________________ _______________________________

Tony Fenstermaker, Treasurer Jeremy Sharninghouse, President





Next Meeting is scheduled for April 22nd at 6:00 PM