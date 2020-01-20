Board of Education Holds 2020 Organizational Meeting

by Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education held their annual organizational meeting, followed by the January 2020 regular meeting last Monday evening.

Tami Thomas was voted Board President and Jaimye Bushey Board Vice-President. Both served in those positions in 2019.

The Board approved the schedule of meetings for 2020. Their regularly scheduled meetings are the fourth Tuesday of each month, beginning at 6:00 p.m, at 2012 Tiger Drive, in the Library. The only exception in 2020 will be in December. The meeting is scheduled for December 15th, due to the District’s Christmas break.

The Board members decided to have an open Work Session on January 26th at the Board office, beginning at 2:00 pm.

The entire Organizational meeting lasted less than a half-hour, allowing the regular January meeting to begin on time at 6:00 pm.

Superintendent Ryan Delaney began his report by thanking the Board members for their service to the school and community, as January is School Board Recognition Month. “We appreciate you,” he said. He also mentioned the lack of use of snow delays/cancellations so far.



In another comment, he shared information about an increase in the number of students with autism in Wood County. He reported on different facilities and programs that are available to help meet the needs of these students.

Due to the early date of the organizational and regular board meetings this month, the treasurers report will be shared at the February meeting.

Dr. Bob Falkenstein-NBHS Principal’s Report

Check out our new furniture options in the media center. They are very popular with students! This is winter homecoming week. Dudes Volleyball is Tuesday evening at 7:00. The winning student team will take on a staff team at the pep assembly on Friday. The dance will occur on Saturday after the boys basketball game. Wednesday at 6:00 is our College Credit Plus meeting. Students who are interested in taking college courses next year must attend. New cameras on campus will start to be installed next week. These are updated, high pixel cameras that will add to our safety and security. Tomorrow we are creating the district-wide spring testing schedule. As mandated, the ACT must take place for all juniors on February 25 (free of charge).

Before Dr. Falkenstein gave his report, he was congratulated by Board President Tami Thomas on his recent announcement that he will become Assistant Superintendent at Penta Career Center. He plans to leave North Baltimore around Spring Break.



Mrs. Jonelle Semancik-Powell Elementary Principal’s Report

New Math Curriculum

A team of teachers consisting of a representative from every grade level was formed at the beginning of the year. The teachers have received samples and tested out a variety of series. We are now narrowed down to two different series. On Feb. 5th a sales representative will come in for Q and A with the team. After that we will be consulting with schools using the two series to help aide us in our decision.. I am proud with how involved the teachers have been with this as well as the time and thought have put into this. We hope to have a decision made by April. Stay tuned…

6th Grade Transition

Kathi Bucher is meeting with 6th-grade students over their lunch in the coming weeks. She is going to be helping them with what to expect when going to 7th grade. She will be talking about study skills and organizational skills.

Precision Request Training

Our staff received a brief training at our staff meeting today from Theresa Kitchen, Behavioral Specialist. They learned strategies for how to handle students with a trauma background and they also learned de-escalation strategies.

Winter Musical Is Set

Our primary winter musical date is: February 19th, 6:30 pm

Our musical this year is “On with the Snow.” It is sure to be a great show and features some special guest stars.

Other business of interest:

Approved several supplemental sports contracts including: Bradlee Rowlinson-Head Cross-Country Coach; Chad Jones-Head Golf Coach; Mike Senour-Head Track Coach; Marty Gazarek-Head Baseball Coach; Wade Ishmael-Head Football Coach.

Ishmael was present for the announcement and said,” Thanks for giving me the opportunity to be head football coach. I’m looking forward to making some changes”

He has coached at NB for 10 years, including 3 years with the baseball program and 7 with the football program.

The board also approved an Ohio Community Reinvestment Area agreement with Wood County and Northpoint Development LLC and approved a compensation agreement.

The board also approved and confirmed the amounts and rates of the authorized tax levies for the 2019-2020 fiscal school year to the county auditor.