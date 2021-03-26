Board of Education Holds March Meeting

by Sue Miklovic

The School Board met Tuesday evening at the NBHS building at 6:00pm for their regular monthly meeting. All Board members were present.

Superintendent Ryan Delaney:

*93 members of NBLS Staff have received the Covid-19 vaccine. “This may be the highest percentage (of participation) in the county, “reported Mr. Delaney.

*Five NB baseball team members are out with Covid, pausing the season until April 1 .

*We have 8 busses in our fleet, 3 of which are new

*Spring Break is coming next week!

Treasurer Steven Stewart:

Not present. No report.

From NBHS Principal Chad Kiser:

ACT testing for the juniors was a success. We had 100% participation from all students. Thank you to Mr. Kipplen for making that a great day! We are on track to have a 100% graduation rate this year. First time in school history!!! Mr. Davis and myself were able to raise over $17,000 to buy new uniforms for our sports teams next year. Special thanks to Mr. Davis and his mattress sale fundraiser and to National Beef ($10,000) for always supporting our School district! Staff Vs. Staff Basketball game was a huge success. We were able to raise close to $400 for the American Heart Association! Just completed our week long battle of the classes, Seniors won the high school and 8th graders won the middle school. It was a lot of fun. Student council did a great job with it. Special thank you to Steven Stewart and Mr. Hermiller. We have started to get rid of our old smartboards and replace them with new interactive TVs. Thank you to those two guys on making that happen!

From EA Powell Elementary Principal Jonelle Semancik

Basketball We unfortunately came up short for the basketball game. HOWEVER, we clearly won best dressed. We did raise over $400 for the American Heart Association.



Egg Hunt

This Friday the Easter Bunny will make its way to Powell. If the weather is nice, students will each have the opportunity to find one egg in their designated zones outside. If it rains, they will hunt in their classrooms.

“Spring” Fundraiser

Thanks to all that sold items. This was by far the easier fundraiser thanks to Tall Tim from Club’s Choice. We surpassed our goal!

Special Shout Out

Shout out to Ms. Meyerson for presenting at the NATIONAL Association for Music Education conference. She is pioneering the use of Teaching for Artistic Behaviors and Studio Habits of Mind pedagogies in the Elementary Music classroom.

The Powell Leprechaun

On St. Patrick’s Day Powell was visited by a mischievous leprechaun that left some gold and a bit of a mess at Powell. No worries, it was cleaned up and the custodians were compensated with Speedy Freezes and BWs gift card. The students were so excited!

Other Board News from the meeting:

# The Board members “Set aside” until next meeting, an issue with 5/6 grade basketball supplemental contracts, pending more information.

# Approved a Leave of Absence for a second year to Julie Carr-Okuno, Elementary teacher, for the 2021-22 school year.

#Approved an Agreement with Panda Technologies for the 2021-2022 school year at a cost of $2500.

#Approved an agreement with Waterville Irrigations for services related to the softball and baseball fields for the 2021-2022 school year as needed.

#Approved a resolution approving and authorizing the execution of an agreement for the sale of real property located on Second Street, North Baltimore, Ohio as presented.

# Set a meeting of the Athletic/Recreation Council for April 6, 2021 at 4:00pm at the Board Office.