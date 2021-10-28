Board of Education Holds October Meeting

by Sue Miklovic

The room was packed at the North Baltimore Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, because of an anticipated discussion and decision regarding a recommendation from the District’s Athletic/Recreation Council to join a different athletic conference. Board members Tim Archer and Tami Thomas along with Ryan Delaney, Steven Stewart, Chad Kiser, and Athletic Director Dan Davis., make up the District’s Athletic Council. All sports were represented by at least one coach at the Board meeting and were 100% in favor of the move.

At the end of the regular business portion of the Board meeting, an open discussion was held for all concerns to be addressed regarding North Baltimore’s invitation to join the NWCC (Northwest Central Conference). Topics included travel time and distance, bus wear and tear and maintenance costs, potential loss of gate revenue, size of student populations of other schools in the conference, number and types of sports teams being fielded by current schools in the league, possibility of there being a North Division and South Division, and other schools that may potentially join this conference.

The Northwest Central Conference is currently made up of Crestline Bulldogs, Elgin Comets, Hardin Northern Polar Bears, Perry Commodores, Ridgedale Rockets, Ridgemont Golden Gophers, Temple Christian Pioneers, Upper Scioto Valley Rams, and Waynesfield Goshen Tigers. Cory-Rawson has already been accepted as a new school to the conference. The student census at these schools is closer to North Baltimore’s size than the current league.

At the end of the discussion, the Board voted to accept the invitation to join the NWCC, beginning with the 2023-2024 school year. (Vote was 5-0)

Superintendent Ryan Delaney’s Report:

Mr. Delaney reported that school Breakfast and Lunch numbers are “through the roof” this year as they are both offered for free every day, Covid funding helps with the costs. There are supply -chain issues with finding some of the needed food and supplies, as is happening everywhere.

Mr. Delaney also shared that new information has just been released concerning mask wearing in schools from the Wood County Health Department, that gives more decision making to the family. (That Health Departmentt article is posted here on theNBXpress)

Some safety updates (bells and fobs) are happening at NBHS thanks to a Safety Grant that was received.

NBHS Principal Chad Kiser’s Report:

Thank you to all the coaches for coming tonight and showing support for our potential move to the NWCC!

Senior nights were a huge success!

-Choir concert was amazing!! Great job Ms. Meyerson!!

Volleyball, Cross Country, and Football seasons over, starting basketball and bowling

Red Ribbon Week this week, fun activities and dress days

-Chili cook-off with Powell went really well. Of course, MS/HS won!!

Paws for cause went to the legion and helped redo the landscape around the memorials in the front.

-Band concert tomorrow night in the gym!

-We have a huge veterans day assembly planned this year. Student council and NHS have teamed up to make this great! Order your shirts!

Powell Elementary Principal Jonelle Semancik’s Report

New Décor at Powell

Thank you for participating in fundraisers. With some of the money from these we were able to purchase House Points signs and vinyl for the outside door.





Powell vs. MS/HS Chili Cook Off

The MS/HS took Powell down by 7 votes. Next up…Coin Challenge to benefit our Christmas Fund for students in need.

Conferences

We look forward to meeting with parents/guardians for conferences on November 3rd and 4th. It will also be the Book Fair.

Veterans Day

There will be a Veteran’s Day parade through the school’s hallways on November 11th at 10:00a.m.



Other news and business from the meeting:

*Board approved one-year classified contract to Heather Boggs, cafeteria

* Board approved classified substitutes: Jaymie Payne, Karen Simon, Katrina Livingston

*Approved supplemental contracts for Boys and Girls basketball, bowling, and wrestling Coaches and Volunteers

*Approved the following Adult Organized Groups that function for the purpose of giving support to the official programs in the schools for 2021-2022 school year: Powell PTA; NB Sports Boosters; NB Band and Choir Boosters

*Approved a purchase agreement for a bleacher system for $691,195 through the TIPS program. They will have underneath storage, be completely expandable, and have 25-year warranty for minor issues/15 year for the major stuff.

The meeting adjourned at 6:30pm.