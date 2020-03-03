Board of Education Meets for February

By Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education met for their February meeting on the 25th, at the NBHS building. All members were present.

Superintendent’s Report-Ryan Delaney

*Mr. Delaney reported that there was a new security system being installed at the NBHS building.

*He also stated the bandwidth had been doubled for the district to better accommodate that need.

*He mentioned Fostoria has built a new school and that the boys basketball team would be playing there for tournament.

NBHS/Middle School Principal’s Report-Dr. Bob Falkenstein

The ACT was proctored today (2/25/2020) to all juniors. See attached spring testing dates See senior dates list I am preparing so that a smooth transition happens when the new principal arrives:

Powell Elementary Principal’s Report- Mrs. Jonelle Semancik

Winter Musical

Our winter musical was a huge success. Thank you to Emily Meyerson and committee for putting on a great show. Also thank you to the special guest stars: Mr. Hopton, Mr. Delaney, Mrs.Semancik, and Mrs. Bucher.

March Madness

March is next week! Starting next Monday we will once again be having our March Madness book bracket. This will be hung in the hallway and students will vote in a daily match-up for their favorite book. Last year our winner was Harry Potter. Which book will win this year?

PJs for No Office Referrals

As a staff we looked at behavior and noted office referrals are down. We attribute this to many teachers implementing PAX and teaching expectations through Tiger Way. Office referrals are down so much we have a goal that if we go a day without the following day is a pajama day. 10 pajama days = pajama party with movies and popcorn.

Marvelous Mondays of March

March can be a long month for teachers and staff. To help with this we will once again have a Marvelous Mondays of March cart where teachers can pick a treat as a little pick me up and motivator. The cart includes K-cups, pop, water, candies, mints, granola bars, chips, and more…

Upcoming Events

March 2nd – 6th: Read Across America Week (Celebrating Dr. Seuss’s Birthday)

March 13th: End of 3rd Quarter

March 20th: Spring Pictures

March 23rd: Maker Family Night

*Attached is our testing dates

Treasurer’s Report-Mr. Steven Stewart

*CSP money due but not received yet

* Payment from Rover pipeline received-around $990,000(Elmwood will receive ~$2.5M; BG~1.3M) Issue still not resolved, but at least another payment of equal size should be coming in the future.





Other action and items of interest:

*The Board accepted the resignation of Dr. Falkenstein, effective April 11,2020. (Board vote 4-1; Mr. Sharninghouse voted No) He has accepted a position at Penta Career Center.

*Hired Krista Ducat as custodian as of March 2,2020.



*Hired Erika Miklovic as the Head Volleyball Coach (Step 2)

*Hired several other Assistant coaches, Bus drivers, and approved Volunteer coaches

*Approved Middle School trip to Washington D.C. for May 19-23,2021 at no cost to the Board.

The meeting adjourned to Executive Session for the purpose of discussing confidential information related to an applicant for economic development assistance, or negotiations with other political subdivisions respecting such requests for economic development assistance. No action was to be taken.