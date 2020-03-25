Board of Education Meets for March 2020 Meeting

By Sue Mikovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education met on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the NBHS building. All board members were present except Mr. Tim Archer

The board moved up the meeting one day earlier in the month due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Governor’s order for everyone to stay home effective midnight on Monday March 23.





The treasures report was short with Mr Stewart reporting that the school has now received payments from the Rover pipeline ($990,000), CSP abatement ($35,000), Medicaid reimbursement, ($60,000). The district is still waiting to receive the CSX TIFF payment (should be around $400,000). Mr. Stewart will be keeping a watchful eye on the budget as the country goes through this health crisis. “Financially, the State may drain the education budget,” he stated. (To help cover the cost of the pandemic expenses)

Superintendent Ryan Delaney recommended a temporary administrative contract be offered to Chad Kiser as Middle School/ High School Principal beginning April 10th through July 31 2020. The board approved that recommendation as well as a two-year administrative contract to Kiser beginning August 1, 2020. The vote was 4-0.

Kiser comes to North Baltimore from Zanesville City Schools where he is an Assistant Principal. He is a 10-year Navy veteran and also has six years of law enforcement experience working with a narcotics/ K-9 unit. He has two degrees from Tulane University and his Master’s degree from Western Florida University. He is married and has 3 children (two boys and one girl). He is already looking for a home in the area. Kiser said,” I’m looking forward to it and excited to come to North Baltimore. I’m ready to get started!”



Other news from the brief meeting:

~District technology coordinator Brent Hermiller worked to get a grant that will allow for the replacement of all digital switches in the district . This will improve network capability.

~The district approved paying Panda Technologies $2500 for the 2020-2021 school year for website design and support.

~Mr. Delaney reported that “grab and go” bag lunches have been served to approximately 40 kids daily since school had to dismiss for the coronavirus pandemic. He also reported 64 laptops that belong to the school district were sent home with kids who did not have access to the Internet for homework otherwise.

Mr Delaney also reported there are no plans yet for graduation or prom. There are also no sports decisions made by the OHSAA at this point. He said “It’s probably not gonna happen”

Board member Jeremy Sharninghouse stated “Kudos to our staff! Mrs. Semancik and the teachers are doing a great job of helping our students and using technology to keep in touch with them. ” All other board members agreed.