Board of Education Organizes for 2021

The North Baltimore Board of Education met Monday night (1/11/2021) at the High School to organize for the new year. All members were present.



At the December 2020 board meeting Member Jaimye Bushey had been selected to serve as the President Pro Tem of the 2021 Organizational Meeting. She led the Election of Officers procedure for the first part of the meeting .Jeremy Sharninghouse was elected as President for 2021. Tami Thomas was elected as Vice-President for 2021.

The Board will continue to meet the 4th Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm at the NBMS/HS. December’s meeting will be the 3rd Tuesday instead of the 4th due to the Christmas Break.

The Board approved a resolution for compensation of Board members as per Board Bylaws #0147. There was no change to the current compensation.

The Board also approved several standard authorizations that are renewed annually.

After the 21 minute Organizational meeting ended, the Board continued with the regular January meeting at 6:00pm.

#Superintendent’s Report: Ryan Delaney

Mr. Delaney shared he is assisting with having the district prepared for the staff to receive the Covid vaccine.It will be coordinated through the Wood County Health Department and administered with the assistance of the North Baltimore EMS. He asked the district employees to privately respond to the question “Do you plan to get the vaccine when we offer it?” He said 65% responded “Yes.” Although he asked them just to give him a “yes” or “no” many elaborated on their answers to him.

Delaney also said it appears that districts who are not meeting in person at all, will likely be excluded from the list of those receiving the vaccine.

Mr. Delaney also added that 26 of the 51 students who were “Option 4” at the start of the school year, have returned to in-person learning as of the beginning of 2021.

#Treasurer’s Report: Steven Stewart:

Mr. Stewart reported the financial reports will be updated at the February meeting since this month’s meetings were early.

Stewart also submitted a resolution to the Board for presenting a renewal of an existing 1% School District Income Tax ( for current expenses)on the ballot to the voters at an upcoming Special Election.

#Powell Elementary Report: by Jonelle Semancik, Principal EA Powell

Pop Tab Competition

This month’s Powell vs MS/HS competition is collecting pop tabs for the Ronald Mc Donald House. Winning building gets to wear jeans on Wednesdays in February and gets a catered dinner on conference night. So far it looks like it is a pretty tight race.

Honor Roll

Powell had a total of 67 students in grades 4th through 6th that made the Honor Roll. This means they earned all A’s and B’s on their report cards. Students will receive a t-shirt if they have not earned one from first quarter and they will have an iron on paw print decal for quarter 2.

Thank You!

Our Staff is over the moon excited about our new copiers! Thank you!



#NBHS Report: by Chad Kiser, NBHS/MS Principal



January 2021: I would like to personally thank Ryan and Steven. Every tool, every curriculum item, everything my teachers have needed for this crazy year, they have got for them. It is so nice to have such amazing supportive central office staff. They really don’t get told enough how great of a job they do. Thank you so much, you guys are awesome!!! Special thank you to Mrs. Matthes and the cub scouts. They collected hundreds of pounds of bottle caps to get our school 4 new benches. 2 outside the gym entrance and 2 outside the front entrance. Mrs. Matthes worked for weeks and weeks on getting this done. She has done such an amazing job! Thank you for all your hard work!

Other business from the meeting:

# Approved a one year contract to Hailey Priest, Intervention.

#Approved membership to the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2021-2022 school year as presented.

#Meeting Adjourned at 6:35

January is School Board Recognition Month. Be sure to thank our Board Members when you see them for their service to the North Baltimore Local School District and Community.