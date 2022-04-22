Boating Safety Courses Offered forToledo Area

TOLEDO, Ohio- Learn how to stay safe on the water by registering for a free Ohio Boating Education Course led by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft. Registration is now open for the event which will be held at Wildwood Preserve in Toledo on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.



The Ohio Boating Education Course covers a variety of boating topics such as navigation rules, boating and personal safety equipment, navigational signage, Ohio boating laws, and much more. Under Ohio Law, any person born on or after January 1, 1982, must be able to show proof that they have successfully completed an approved boating safety education course if they are operating any watercraft powered by a motor greater than 10 horsepower.



The class will be held at the preserve’s Metroparks Hall which is located at 5100 W. Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43615. For additional information, or to register for the class, contact the Maumee Bay Parks and Watercraft Office at (419) 836-6003 or maumee.bay.parks@dnr.ohio.gov.



The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.



The ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.