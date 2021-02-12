Boil Advisory Lifted

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces that the boil advisory has been lifted for the Village of McClure, and residents on CR N, from CR 7 to SR 65, and all District customers on SR 65 in Henry County. The water samples confirm the water is safe to drink and boiling is no longer necessary.

The WaterShed locations in McClure (2926 US 6) and 19963 Otsego Pike will continue to offer free water through the weekend.

As cold temperatures continue to impact the area The District reminds you to take measures to protect your plumbing and leaks. For more information go to https://www.nwwsd.org/prepare-your-plumbing-for-extreme-cold/