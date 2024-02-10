Bonding with Your Four-Legged Friend

(Family Features) Your dog may be one of your best friends, but that bond doesn’t happen overnight. Investing in quality one-on-one time can have a big impact on the bond you build with your four-legged companion.

One of the best ways to show dogs love is by keeping them healthy and spending quality time with them. Dedicating time every day to your dog’s well-being can help establish a connection, give you opportunities to express affection and foster shared bonding moments.

Training

Teaching your dog obedience isn’t just about eliminating undesirable behaviors. Training allows you to clearly communicate your expectations to your dog. It also builds your dog’s confidence through positive feedback received after mastering a command or new trick. Most dogs thrive on meeting their owners’ expectations, so consistent commands they can recognize and follow help deepen your connection.

Another way to build trust through behavior training is establishing regular routines. Giving your dog a clear set of expectations helps build mutual trust. You can create routines around the key milestones of each day, such as mealtimes, walks and bedtime.

Grooming

Some pets love bathtime; others avoid it at all costs. Either way, you can make the experience more rewarding for you and your pet if you use it as an opportunity to spend some quality time together and shower your pet with extra affection.

Many pets are especially sensitive to grooming near their eyes, but keeping the eyes clean and free of dirt and buildup may help reduce the risk of infection, reduce tear stains and support your dog’s eye health. Consider options like Project Watson eye wash for dogs, which comes in an easy-to-use bottle with a tip that allows for a steady stream of solution to use alone or by soaking a clean washcloth. Made with naturally inspired, high-quality ingredients, the eye wash is designed to match the pH of a dog’s eye and help remove dried mucous, foreign materials, pollen and other irritants.

Between grooming sessions, you can also clean your dog’s eyes with eyelid wipes. The wipes, which are part of the Project Watson line of dog care products developed by the experts at Bausch + Lomb and evaluated by veterinarians, are formulated with micellar technology that cleanses and hydrates around the eyes while helping remove excess buildup associated with irritated, dry eyes. The gentle formula is paraben free, pH-balanced and fragrance free, made to mimic the ingredients found in natural tears and provide a soothing, gentle cleaning.

Exercise

Your dog needs daily exercise, just like you. Make your workouts do double duty by taking your dog along for a walk or jog. Just be sure to match your workout level to your pet’s abilities; just like humans, dogs need to build up endurance before tackling an extended route. Also be mindful of the terrain and ensure your pet’s paws are safe from potential risks like sharp or abrasive surfaces and extreme heat or cold.

Down Time

While dogs need plenty of practical attention and structure, some of the best bonding comes from letting loose and simply enjoying interacting with your pooch. That might mean wrestling with a favorite toy, throwing a ball or just snuggling on the couch with plenty of petting and scratches.

For more suggestions to keep your four-legged friend happy and healthy, speak with your veterinarian or visit tryprojectwatson.com.



SOURCE:

Project Watson