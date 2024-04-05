North Baltimore, Ohio

April 5, 2024 9:20 pm

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Size Update
Resize
Sept. 2023
Ol’ Jenny
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary

Bonnie J. Rader, 77, NB

 

Bonnie J. Rader, 77, of North Baltimore, died at 12:05 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Briar Hill Health Campus.  She was born on April 30, 1946, in Ft. Wayne, IN to the late Grover and Mary (Hammersmith) Montague.  She married Larry Rader and they were divorced.  

Bonnie is survived by her sons: Michael Rader of Findlay, Greg Rader of Findlay, and Larry Rader, Jr. of Fostoria; daughters: Christine Futrell of Fostoria and Pamela Karosa of North Baltimore; brother, Tom Montague of Cygnet; grandchildren: Kimberly, Ricky, Stephany, Ashley, Andy, Megan, Brittany, Christopher, Gregory, Colton, Dakota, Spencer, Frankie, Jennifer, Emily, Robbie, and Clarissa; and 19 great-grandchildren.  

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Montague.  

Bonnie was a homemaker, who enjoyed crocheting and doing word searches, but her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.  

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Ten Mile Cemetery.  Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.  

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.  Online condolences maybe expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website