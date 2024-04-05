Bonnie J. Rader, 77, NB

Bonnie J. Rader, 77, of North Baltimore, died at 12:05 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Briar Hill Health Campus. She was born on April 30, 1946, in Ft. Wayne, IN to the late Grover and Mary (Hammersmith) Montague. She married Larry Rader and they were divorced.



Bonnie is survived by her sons: Michael Rader of Findlay, Greg Rader of Findlay, and Larry Rader, Jr. of Fostoria; daughters: Christine Futrell of Fostoria and Pamela Karosa of North Baltimore; brother, Tom Montague of Cygnet; grandchildren: Kimberly, Ricky, Stephany, Ashley, Andy, Megan, Brittany, Christopher, Gregory, Colton, Dakota, Spencer, Frankie, Jennifer, Emily, Robbie, and Clarissa; and 19 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Montague.



Bonnie was a homemaker, who enjoyed crocheting and doing word searches, but her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Ten Mile Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.smithcrates.com.