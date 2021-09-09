Bonnie J. Routson

Beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Bonnie Jean (Sterling) Routson,

89, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully at her home in Findlay, Ohio on September 3,

2021.

Bonnie was born in North Baltimore, Ohio on March 31, 1932 to the late John and Mabel

(Wheeler) Sterling. Bonnie married Robert J. Routson in 1951 and they later divorced.

Known in the Sterling clan only as “Sis”, Bonnie had four brothers who all predeceased her,

James, Robert, Thomas, and Marvin. She is survived by her five sons, Robert (Ellen), Reginald

(Barbara), Gregory (Susan-deceased), James (Kimberly), and Todd.

Bonnie adored her sons and each of them knew they could count on her love and unfailing

support. In, turn, they were all devoted to their mother and did everything humanly possible to

ensure that she could live out her life at home as she wished. Her daughters-in-law are certain she

has earned a “golden key to Heaven” after (single handedly) raising these five boys! She was

blessed with five creative grandchildren: Morgan, Erin, Tyler (Colleen), Wyatt, and Nathaniel

who all relished chaotic Christmas celebrations at “Grandma Bonnie’s.” She encouraged her

grandchildren to be independent and civic minded. In an effort to provide to be a good role

model for them, she participated in many charitable activities.

A former cheerleader and graduate of North Baltimore High School, she was a proud to hail

from North Baltimore, Ohio, where her father served as mayor, but decided to move to the big

city of Findlay in 1950. Bonnie first worked as an operator at Ohio Bell Company. For over

twenty years, she managed Buckeye Communications Company. She ended her career with the

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, retiring in 2000. While serving as cook at the old jail, her

culinary creations were eagerly consumed by inmates and deputies who “happened by” the

kitchen to check on her safety.

Bonnie had an eye for “antiquing”, often turning trash into treasures. Her sons were often

enlisted to transport, recondition and (constantly) rearrange wardrobes, pie safes, cupboards, and

other gems about the house. Bonnie was an aerobics pioneer and artist. She looked forward to

producing masterpieces at her weekly paint class with “the girls.” Her daughters-in-law will

forever cherish her hand painted Santas. Although a stickler for good grammar, Bonnie found

redeeming qualities in everyone she met. Never succumbing to political correctness, to her,

everyone’s first name was “Honey.”

The Routson family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to all of her daily hospice

caregivers.

A private family service will be held at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions

be designated in Bonnie’s name to Bridge Home Health and Hospice or the Humane Society &

SPCA of Hancock County. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd,

Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be

expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.

A wise person once said that when you lose your mother, you lose your best friend. Truer

words have never been spoken.