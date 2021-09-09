North Baltimore, Ohio
September 9, 2021 1:31 am
419-581-9629
Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365
Bonnie J. Routson
Beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Bonnie Jean (Sterling) Routson,
89, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully at her home in Findlay, Ohio on September 3,
2021.
Bonnie was born in North Baltimore, Ohio on March 31, 1932 to the late John and Mabel
(Wheeler) Sterling. Bonnie married Robert J. Routson in 1951 and they later divorced.
Known in the Sterling clan only as “Sis”, Bonnie had four brothers who all predeceased her,
James, Robert, Thomas, and Marvin. She is survived by her five sons, Robert (Ellen), Reginald
(Barbara), Gregory (Susan-deceased), James (Kimberly), and Todd.
Bonnie adored her sons and each of them knew they could count on her love and unfailing
support. In, turn, they were all devoted to their mother and did everything humanly possible to
ensure that she could live out her life at home as she wished. Her daughters-in-law are certain she
has earned a “golden key to Heaven” after (single handedly) raising these five boys! She was
blessed with five creative grandchildren: Morgan, Erin, Tyler (Colleen), Wyatt, and Nathaniel
who all relished chaotic Christmas celebrations at “Grandma Bonnie’s.” She encouraged her
grandchildren to be independent and civic minded. In an effort to provide to be a good role
model for them, she participated in many charitable activities.
A former cheerleader and graduate of North Baltimore High School, she was a proud to hail
from North Baltimore, Ohio, where her father served as mayor, but decided to move to the big
city of Findlay in 1950. Bonnie first worked as an operator at Ohio Bell Company. For over
twenty years, she managed Buckeye Communications Company. She ended her career with the
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, retiring in 2000. While serving as cook at the old jail, her
culinary creations were eagerly consumed by inmates and deputies who “happened by” the
kitchen to check on her safety.
Bonnie had an eye for “antiquing”, often turning trash into treasures. Her sons were often
enlisted to transport, recondition and (constantly) rearrange wardrobes, pie safes, cupboards, and
other gems about the house. Bonnie was an aerobics pioneer and artist. She looked forward to
producing masterpieces at her weekly paint class with “the girls.” Her daughters-in-law will
forever cherish her hand painted Santas. Although a stickler for good grammar, Bonnie found
redeeming qualities in everyone she met. Never succumbing to political correctness, to her,
everyone’s first name was “Honey.”
The Routson family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to all of her daily hospice
caregivers.
A private family service will be held at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions
be designated in Bonnie’s name to Bridge Home Health and Hospice or the Humane Society &
SPCA of Hancock County. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd,
Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be
expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.
A wise person once said that when you lose your mother, you lose your best friend. Truer
words have never been spoken.