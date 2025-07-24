Bonnie Knaggs Memorial Stone Fundraising

Honoring Bonnie Knaggs

North Baltimore’s beloved historian and community advocate, Bonnie Knaggs, is being honored with a permanent monument thanks to a generous gift from Smith-Crates Funeral Home.

Scott Crates shared: “We would like to provide/donate the monument in her honor — she did so much for the community and we would like to show our appreciation.”

How You Can Help

Community donations are being accepted to help cover the cost of the monument footer. Any additional funds will be donated to the North Baltimore Historical Society in Bonnie’s memory.

Send or deliver contributions to:

Smith-Crates Funeral Home

515 N. Main St.

North Baltimore, OH 45872

Make checks payable to: Smith-Crates Funeral Home

Include ‘Bonnie Knaggs’ in the memo line or in a note.

About Bonnie Knaggs (adapted from Bonnie’s obituary)

A part of North Baltimore history died with the passing of Bonnie Knaggs. She faithfully served as Village Historian for nearly 40 years. Born September 1, 1930, to Duff M. and Ruth Knaggs, Bonnie was a lifelong resident and proud chronicler of her community’s heritage.

Bonnie was involved in nearly every historical preservation effort in town—from the founding of the North Baltimore Historical Center, to the creation of the town’s 1976 Centennial and 2001 Sesquicentennial celebrations, to writing and preserving community stories and artifacts. She led the publication of two community history books and helped design historical markers, keepsakes, and signage throughout the village.

Her career spanned work in retail, real estate, and journalism, including time as editor of the North Baltimore News. She also served on the school board, various civic commissions, and numerous community organizations. Bonnie gave her time, creativity, and energy to youth initiatives, senior living projects, beautification efforts, and more.

Though she had no immediate family, Bonnie’s circle of friends spanned generations and included neighbors, historians, teachers, youth, and local leaders. She was deeply loved and widely respected.

A Lasting Tribute

Design ideas are being gathered for Bonnie’s monument. Contributions above the cost of the footer will go to the Historical Society she helped create. A temporary engraved slate marker has also been offered while the headstone is prepared. Bonnie’s legacy of preserving North Baltimore’s story will continue with the help of those who knew and loved her.

Let’s come together to honor the woman who preserved the heart of our town.

Video below from “the Steve Gardner NBHS’ ’74 collection”