Annual NB Library Book Sale

 
It is time for the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale!  We were unable to have our spring sale due to Covid-19 so there is a huge selection of items for you to purchase at this sale.  We have extended the sale due to the large number of items we have to offer. 
 
Member’s only preview will take place on Tuesday, October 6th from 2 pm – 6 pm. The public is welcome to come by on Wednesday, October 7th thru Friday, October 9th from 10 am – 6 pm.  The sale will continue for on Monday, October 12th thru Friday, October 16th from 10 am – 6 pm. 
 
Safety protocols such as sanitizing stations and masks will be enforced during the sale.  We will also be offering NEW items every day!  Another feature will be bag day EVERY DAY, just $3 gets you an entire bag of books!

