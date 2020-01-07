The North Baltimore Public Library will be hosting a book signing by local author Nathan Aguinaga. The signing will take place on Wednesday, January 8th from 5-7 pm at the Library.
The book Division is Nathan’s first book and is an autobiography of his 20 years in the Army with the 82nd Airborne division.
All are welcome to attend, please come out and support one of our talented community members.
REMINDER: Book Signing for Local Author
