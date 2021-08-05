Shooting Out the Lights by Kim Fairley
Fans of When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi and the popular 2016 film Manchester by the Sea won’t want to miss this memoir. The story unravels like a mystery novel, but Kim Fairley’s memoir wrestles with the very real secrets we keep from each other and the roles we play to protect ourselves.
The story explores the taboo of wide age gap love. Twenty-four-year-old Kim and 56-year-old Vern marry and soon learn Kim is pregnant. But Kim’s life flips when the widow of Vern’s dear friend convinces Vern to take her 11-year-old son whose behavior challenges Kim’s devotion, trust and the underpinnings of her marriage. Purchase at https://amzn.to/3gBH4GB.
Plymouth Undercover by Pamela Kelley
Meet Emma McCarthy, a 30-year-old failed actress who just moved home to Plymouth, MA. And her mother, Cindy, a yoga instructor in the Pinehills, an exclusive golf community in Plymouth. They’ve just inherited Court Street Investigations, a private detective agency — and it’s one part-time employee, 80-year-old Mickey, a retired police detective.
They expect typical cases like cheating spouses or workman’s comp, but quickly learn that the agency also has a reputation for solving murders. This is Book 1 of the Court Street Investigations series, from the Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author of The Nantucket Inn and The Restaurant. Purchase at https://bit.ly/3ysUKu6.
Family Illness by Evan Wechman
A realistic fictional work that gives readers a sense of what it is like to grow up with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Steve suffers as a child, has lots of physical and verbal tics while in school, but lives in fear that his secret living with a mental illness in a hostile world will be revealed.
As Steve grows up, his illness plays tricks on him, making him question every moral aspect of his life. His fears intensify as he learns that a family member has OCD as well. This encourages Steve to fight back, but he wonders if he has lost too much of his life to the disease. Purchase at https://amzn.to/2QDcL7Z.
Out of Business: Moran by David Citron
Out of Business: Moran is the story of Caleb Hanau, a Jewish young man who, through his eyes and his own self-actualization in 27 chapters and Reflections (with a business plan), looks for meaning in education, finance, music and healthcare. The author predicted many subsequent acquisitions and successes for his past relationships and work experiences including the necessity of physical and mental harmony in business and in life.
This unusual work takes an out-of-the-box approach and is written as a business plan. We see the rise and fall of the central protagonist Caleb. Some of it is poetic and some of it is in prose form, all arriving at years of searching for meaning in experience, music and relationships. Purchase at https://amzn.to/3wVTXRl.
NOTE: BookBites is a continuing series bringing readers information and ideas for their next read. For more reading ideas, visit BookTrib.com and subscribe to our weekly newsletter.