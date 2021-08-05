Fans of When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi and the popular 2016 film Manchester by the Sea won’t want to miss this memoir. The story unravels like a mystery novel, but Kim Fairley’s memoir wrestles with the very real secrets we keep from each other and the roles we play to protect ourselves.

The story explores the taboo of wide age gap love. Twenty-four-year-old Kim and 56-year-old Vern marry and soon learn Kim is pregnant. But Kim’s life flips when the widow of Vern’s dear friend convinces Vern to take her 11-year-old son whose behavior challenges Kim’s devotion, trust and the underpinnings of her marriage. Purchase at https://amzn.to/3gBH4GB.