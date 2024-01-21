Boost Nutrition with a Tropical Treat

(Family Features) A smooth, fruity smoothie provides a delicious way to start your morning strong, add much-needed afternoon energy or cap off a successful day as a better-for-you dessert. The next time you crave a tasty treat, turn to this Tropical Boba Smoothie for a little sip of paradise.

Thicker than traditional boba tea, this tropical-inspired solution features a creamy blend of pineapple, mango, strawberries and coconut served over shiny black boba pearls. With a splash of milk and dollop of plain Greek yogurt, it also boasts the benefits of dairy that are fundamental to good nutrition.

In fact, a balanced diet includes a variety of foods – like dairy – to get essential nutrients and is important to maintain healthy gut and immune function and optimize overall wellness.

Tropical Boba Smoothie

Recipe by Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, culinary dietitian, on behalf of Milk Means More

Total time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

1 pack (2.12 ounces) instant brown sugar boba

1 1/2 cups frozen mixed pineapple, mango and strawberries

1/2 cup milk (whole or 2%)

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt (5%, 2% or fat free)

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 teaspoon coconut extract or vanilla

Prepare boba according to package directions. In blender, combine fruit, milk, yogurt, honey and coconut extract. Cover and blend until nearly smooth. Place boba in 14-16-ounce glass. Pour fruit mixture over top. Serve.



