Boy Scout Court of Honor Followed by FREE Community Movie

Scouts and parents. We will meet at 6:00pm for our Court of Honor ceremony on Sunday, Feb 16.

Following the Court of Honor the scouts will host a FREE show!

The public is invited for this be a fun and “CHEEZY” event. Our scouts will get a pop and popcorn for free after the ceremony.

The concession stand will be open to the public!

From Scout Master and theater operator Shawn Benjamin: “Boy Scout Troop 315 will host an event at the Virginia Theater on Sunday , February 16 at 6:30pm. The boys voted on watching Godzilla on Monster Island, 1972 film. Yes it’s cheesy and we’d like to invite the public in on this little cheese fest at the Virginia Theater. Free admission and concessions will be available for purchase.

Godzilla on Monster Island—-Godzilla vs Gigan Rated G Runtime 90 min